City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name

This afternoon was a historic day for the City of Laurel as the city council agreed to rename Joe Wheeler Avenue to honor Dr. Deborrah Hyde, a Laurel native.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Hyde is only the second African American woman to be board certified in neurosurgery. She attended medical school in Cleveland, where she pushed barriers to become a neurosurgeon. She was told this was unheard of for women to do as a profession.

She excelled in medical school and went on to practice for 38 years before returning home to Laurel.

“I could have never imagined a street having been named after me, and the street in which I was born and raised, it has just been an amazing experience,” said Hyde. “I’m so honored and humbled and so happy and excited.”

Hyde’s sister, Mississippi State Representative Omeria Scott, was able to honor her sister with the proclamation.

“This place is very special to us, and the fact this has been named after my sister, I cannot tell you how much it means to our whole family,” said Scott.

Hyde now lives in Laurel, where she works at the Ellisville State School.

