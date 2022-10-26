8-0 Bobcats have eyes set on MACCC South Division Title

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones College has reached eight wins for a second straight season - a mark of consistency that didn’t just magically happen overnight.

Head coach Steve Buckley has been building this program for years and said it all starts with recruiting and support from the administration.

Thursday’s visit to Mississippi Gulf Coast is a chance to go 9-0 and secure a home playoff game by claiming the MACCC South Division.

“We all came in day one in the summer ready,” said sophomore wide receiver Tavion Smith, an Oak Grove grad. “We all had a mission. We all came out first game, second game, all the way through the eighth game. All we got to do is execute. We come in every week, coach has a gameplan for us and it’s up to us players to execute those goals.”

“It’s just next game up and we don’t look to the future,” Buckley said. “We don’t talk about the playoffs, we don’t talk about the national scene, we never mention it in the meeting. We got in last week we said, ‘We’re in, so what.’” We’ve got Gulf Coast this week. These kids aren’t dumb, they know the implications on this game. There’s no magic that can be said. I don’t have a speech. Heck, you gotta go play. I think the mindset is get better every day.”

