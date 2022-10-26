2-vehicle collision breaks traffic signal pole, reroutes traffic

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic on Veterans Memorial Drive going south to Purvis (Highway 11) is closed due to a two-vehicle collision that broke a traffic signal pole.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person suffered moderate injured during the collision.

Traffic traveling south, towards Purvis, is being rerouted onto Interstate 59 at this time.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route while crews work to repair the broken pole and repair the traffic signal.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the incident is expected to be cleared around 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

