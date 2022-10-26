Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2-vehicle collision breaks traffic signal pole, reroutes traffic

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route while crews work to repair the broken pole and...
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route while crews work to repair the broken pole and repair the traffic signal.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Traffic on Veterans Memorial Drive going south to Purvis (Highway 11) is closed due to a two-vehicle collision that broke a traffic signal pole.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, one person suffered moderate injured during the collision.

Traffic traveling south, towards Purvis, is being rerouted onto Interstate 59 at this time.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route while crews work to repair the broken pole and repair the traffic signal.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, the incident is expected to be cleared around 4:30 p.m.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a...
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who reportedly drove a car...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted after crashing vehicle into gas station, allegedly loots store in Columbia
Robert Mcgilvary, 62, received a total of 10 years in jail after a Forrest County court found...
Seminary man charged with stalking represents himself in court, found guilty

Latest News

MDOT wants to give tips to drivers on pedestrian safety as a response to an increase in the...
MDOT provides tips to increase pedestrian safety
.
MDOT provides tips to increase pedestrian safety
HPD said the incident has been listed as a fatality, but there are no charges filed at this time.
Guatemalan man identified as pedestrian struck on U.S. 49 Sunday
The roundabout sits at the intersection of Leontyne Price Boulevard and Central Avenue in...
City of Laurel opening first two-lane roundabout