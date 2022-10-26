Win Stuff
10/26 Ryan’s “Post Front” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Drastically different weather now after yesterday’s cold front!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

Not much to say about the next several days other than how nice they’ll be! Yesterday’s front brought some cooler and drier air, which will bottom out with tomorrow morning’s low near 45 near Hattiesburg. That’s not to say today won’t be considerably cooler than the last few have been because it will with a nice, mild high near 73 with a light northerly breeze. Tomorrow afternoon will begin a warming trend that’ll last until our next front on Saturday. That means we’ll be all the way back up to almost 80 before it starts cooling again. Thankfully, Saturday’s front will also bring what looks like our first chance of significant rainfall in quite some time, so it’s hard to be sad about losing the start to the weekend to rain when we need it so badly. Regardless, the rain will be gone by the start of next week and even the lingering clouds will be forced out by next Tuesday.

