VIDEO: Backpack bursts into flames during chase between motorcyclist, police

A police pursuit ends with a man being tased and his backpack full of gasoline bursting into flames. (Source: KHBS, KHOG, ARKANSAS STATE POLICE, CNN)
By Phil Reed
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KHBS) - A police chase with a motorcyclist in Little Rock, Arkansas, earlier this month ended in flames.

Arkansas State Police troopers tased the driver of a speeding motorcycle without knowing his backpack was filled with gasoline.

In the video released by police, a state trooper tried pulling over a motorcyclist in Little Rock for not having a license plate at about 1:15 a.m. on Oct. 13.

The motorcyclist, identified as Christopher Gaylor, is seen ignoring all traffic signals and weaving through cars.

As Gaylor worked his way toward Interstate 30, a second state trooper encountered him.

Gaylor continued into North Little Rock, exiting the freeway and traveling along the sidewalks of a shopping center.

Police say one trooper used their taser, causing the gasoline-filled backpack to burst into flames.

Troopers extinguished the fire and provided aid to Gaylor until paramedics arrived.

Police say Gaylor is in the hospital and expected to recover. He faces several charges, including felony fleeing, failure to register a vehicle and reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 KHBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

