Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation

Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -The Laurel Police Department needs your help locating a suspect in the shooting that left two people dead and one injured at noon Monday.

According to LPD, 19-year-old Ronald Buckley, of Laurel, has been identified as a suspect in this investigation. He is being sought on two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

The victims have been identified as 19-year-old Mary Ann Collins and 22-year-old Travion Barnett, both of Laurel.

On Monday, officers responded to a shooting on West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry around 12:05 p.m. Officers located the victims in a vehicle, and they were pronounced dead on the scene, according to LPD.

-
-(WDAM)

A third victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported by EMServe Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Capt. Michael Reaves with LPD is in charge of the case.

Members of LPD would like to extend condolences to the families of the victims of this tragic incident

Anyone with information about criminal activity can contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49...
Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Frank Nixon
Wanted man turns self in to LPD
Best friends Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin shared the same funeral service.
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck

Latest News

Man wanted for allegedly crashing into gas station, looting store in Columbia
Man wanted for allegedly crashing into gas station, looting store in Columbia
The Office of the Attorney General released a statement Monday saying it found the FCSO deputy...
FCSO addresses AG’s statement on July Palmers Crossing shooting
The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a...
MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.
The Columbia Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect who reportedly drove a car...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man wanted after crashing vehicle into gas station, looting store in Columbia