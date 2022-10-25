Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Two arrested for separate embezzlement schemes in Marshall County

Former high school secretary and former library director accused
Amanda McDonald (L) & Dana Walker (R)
Amanda McDonald (L) & Dana Walker (R)(Mississippi Office of the State Auditor)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State Auditor Shad White announced Special Agents from his office have served two individuals in Marshall County with demand letters and indictments after local grand jury proceedings. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former library director, are both accused of embezzlement in separate cases. Walker was served with a $53,594.68 demand letter, and McDonald was served with an $8,174.86 demand letter. Interest and recovery costs are included in the demand amounts.

Walker is accused of embezzling from H.W. Byers High School activities funds by depositing them into her own bank account. These funds—nearly $40,000—were meant to pay for things like student parking decals, athletic uniforms, and school-sponsored fundraisers. Walker’s alleged scheme lasted from August 2020 to February 2022, when it was reported to the State Auditor’s office by school officials.

According to a court document, McDonald allegedly embezzled over $5,000 from the Marshall County Library, which was then converted to her own personal use.

Dana Walker was arrested in February 2022 by the Marshall County School District Police for her alleged embezzlement scheme. Amanda McDonald surrendered herself to Special Agents at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office yesterday.

If convicted, Walker faces 20 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines. McDonald faces 10 years in prison and thousands of dollars in fines. All persons arrested by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. District Attorney Ben Creekmore’s office will prosecute both cases.

Walker’s employment in Marshall County School District is covered by a $50,000 insurance policy. No surety bond covers the employment of Amanda McDonald. Surety bonds are similar to insurance and designed to protect taxpayers in the event that public money is misspent. Both women will remain liable for the full amounts of their demands in addition to individual charges.

Suspected fraud can be reported to the Auditor’s office online at any time by clicking the red button at www.osa.ms.gov or via telephone during normal business hours at 1-(800)-321-1275.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49...
Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Frank Nixon
Wanted man turns self in to LPD

Latest News

FCSO warns parents about Halloween candy
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the African American Military History Museum will host a veteran's open...
Hattiesburg museum to hold open house in honor of American military veterans
Halloween night is a time to go trick or treating to get your favorite candies, but what...
Forrest County Sheriff’s office warns about Halloween candy
For some, sports are not just a physical activity but a representation of the team, the school,...
USM holds wheelchair basketball match to raise disability awareness
City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name
City of Laurel honors Dr. Deborrah Hyde with street name