Sunny skies and cooler temperatures for your Wednesday

The weather will be nice this evening as temperatures will cool down into the low 60s under clear skies. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow will be bright and sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Thursday will be sunny with highs only in the mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

Another cold front will move in on Saturday. This will give us another chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Halloween is looking dry as of now. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s

