Sumrall receives Facade Improvement Grant to beautify Main Street

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Town of Sumrall will soon see some improvements.

The Sumrall Main Street Association announced on Monday that they received a Façade Improvement Grant that will match funds up to $5,000 per building or business for beautification purposes. The dollar-for-dollar improvements will go toward exterior lighting, signage, display windows and more.

Sebreya DeLancey, executive director for Sumrall Main Street, said this grant would help improve the town’s look and invite new businesses to move into the area.

“The real objective here is to make our town look better,” said DeLancey. “So a lot of our businesses, the exteriors were a little dated, the upkeep is not as well as the inside. So we want to help them improve that look, just to make our whole town look and feel better and be something they can be proud of.”

The deadline to apply for the grant program is Friday, Oct. 28.

To apply, click here.

