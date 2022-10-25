Seminary man charged with stalking represents himself in court, found guilty

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Robert Mcgilvary, 62, received a total of 10 years in jail after a Forrest County court found him guilty on two counts of aggravated stalking - five years for each count to run consecutively.

District Attorney Lin Carter said Mcgilvary chose to represent himself in court, but he was also given the help of two public defenders.

“I’m glad we could give this victim justice and relief knowing that this man will spend the next ten years behind bars,” said Carter.

Mcgilvary was previously found guilty of stalking this same victim in 2018. He was also arrested and found guilty in 2015 of retaliation against public officials.

