Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Seminary man charged with stalking represents himself in court, found guilty

Robert Mcgilvary, 62, received a total of 10 years in jail after a Forrest County court found...
Robert Mcgilvary, 62, received a total of 10 years in jail after a Forrest County court found him guilty on two counts of aggravated stalking.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Robert Mcgilvary, 62, received a total of 10 years in jail after a Forrest County court found him guilty on two counts of aggravated stalking - five years for each count to run consecutively.

Seminary man charged with aggravated stalking in Forrest Co.

District Attorney Lin Carter said Mcgilvary chose to represent himself in court, but he was also given the help of two public defenders.

“I’m glad we could give this victim justice and relief knowing that this man will spend the next ten years behind bars,” said Carter.

Mcgilvary was previously found guilty of stalking this same victim in 2018. He was also arrested and found guilty in 2015 of retaliation against public officials.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
Ronald Buckley, 19, of Laurel.
Suspect, victims identified in Laurel shooting investigation
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49...
Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Frank Nixon
Wanted man turns self in to LPD

Latest News

.
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/25
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/25
.
Michael Clark Mike Ezell interview
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell