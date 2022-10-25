Win Stuff
Petal Coleman Center to hold Diaper Distribution Day

The Petal Coleman Center is having its diaper distribution day on Tuesday for families needing extra help with baby supplies.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Coleman Center is having its diaper distribution day on Tuesday for families needing extra help with baby supplies.

Petal families can pick up diapers, wipes and rash cream.

Jana Perry, director of the center, said all you need is your driver’s license to show proof you live in Petal.

“We have a lot of families that do very well during certain times of the month,” said Perry. “But mid-month and the end of the month are really hard on families, especially with small children. Diapers are really expensive. And we just find that those two times a month are really hard to get through, and so if we can help during those times, it really impacts in a really positive way.”

The distribution day will be at the center from 10 a.m. - noon on Oct. 25.

