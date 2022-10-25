MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Republican and Democratic candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District.

Republican nominee and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is facing off against Democratic nominee and former Hattiesburg mayor Johnny Dupree and Libertarian candidate Patrick Alden Johnson.

After more than 40 years in law enforcement, Ezell said he’s had a new calling and wants to represent the people of south Mississippi in Washington, D.C.

“I think we can do better, and I want to be a part of it,” Ezell said.

The sheriff of eight years said he promises to take a conservative stance as he aims for a seat in what is currently a democrat-controlled congress.

“I think we’ve got to come together now so we can keep this seat in Republican hands, so we can keep going forward,” Ezell said.

Ezell wants less government involvement and spending, especially with recent inflation. If elected, he said he’d work with other lawmakers to support policies that “fight back.”

“We have so many regulations right now on the oil industry,” Ezell said. “We have so many regulations that are being put on big business. We need to cut some of these regulations so we can put men and women to work.”

With a pro-life stance, NRA endorsement and support for the military, Ezell believes his ideals align with a majority of voters in the district. And, he said he is prepared for a fight if he’s sent to D.C.

WDAM asked Ezell about his plan to implement conservative policies if republicans do not take control of the house.

“Well, I do like I did when I took over the sheriff’s office,” Ezell said. “You go in there one day at a time, and you do the right thing one day at a time. I’ve done that throughout my 40-year-plus career as a law enforcement officer, and I will do that going into congress.”

With his law enforcement background, Ezell said he would fight back against policies that would take away resources from police as officer-involved shootings continue to place law enforcement under the microscope nationwide.

“What I think is that the police need to be allowed to do their job; mental health experts need to be allowed to do their job,” Ezell said. “Could we find some common ground with some training? Absolutely, because we deal with a lot of mentally unstable people who have got serious problems, whether it be addiction or just mental illness.”

Many political analysts expect the fall of Roe vs. Wade to motivate voters to make their voices heard.

With most abortions now illegal in Mississippi, Ezell said he would push back on any legislation that would force a change or remove power from the state.

“I will stand exactly where I am right now, along with the state of Mississippi,” Ezell said. “I think we need to do everything we can to protect the unborn, protect the mothers, protect families.”

Over the next two weeks, Ezell said he would continue to travel the district sharing his message in hopes that it resonates with voters.

“We’ve got to have some republicans who will stand up and fight these people, show up at all costs,” Ezell said.

WDAM aired the interview with Democratic candidate Johnny Dupree on Monday, Oct. 24. To see a recording of the interview, click HERE.

The election is November 8th.

Stay with WDAM for updates.

