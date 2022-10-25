MBI investigating weekend shooting in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into a shooting that happened Saturday night in Covington County.

According to an incident reported, The Mississippi Highway Safety Patrol responded to a report of a drive-by shooting into a vehicle on U.S. Highway 49 near Alton Folks Road Saturday, Oct. 22, at around 9:52 p.m.

Officials found one man suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. He was transported to Forrest General where he later died from his injuries.

MBI confirmed the identity of the deceased man was 21-year-old Rahim Trotter, of Hattiesburg. The next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing, and this story will be updated when more information is provided.

