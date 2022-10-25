Win Stuff
FCSO addresses AG’s statement on July Palmers Crossing shooting

The Office of the Attorney General released a statement Monday saying it found the FCSO deputy...
The Office of the Attorney General released a statement Monday saying it found the FCSO deputy to be “justified” in the shooting death of 45-year-old Corey Maurice Hughes, after looking into an investigation done by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.(WDAM Staff)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is set to react to the Office of the Attorney General’s statement on the deputy-involved shooting that happened in July.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims will address the statement at 2 p.m. in the courtroom of the sheriff’s office.

The Office of the Attorney General released a statement Monday saying it found the FCSO deputy to be “justified” in the shooting death of 45-year-old Corey Maurice Hughes, after looking into an investigation done by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

AG’s office: Forrest Co. deputy ‘justified’ in July Palmers Crossing shooting

On July 14, Hughes was shot by a Forrest County deputy after becoming aggressive toward deputies who were serving a civil commitment writ to him at a home on South Chancellor Street. According to the investigation, before he was shot, Hughes had assaulted another deputy on the scene with an object.

A witness at the scene stated that Hughes was mentally handicapped and was supposed to be taken to a local psychiatric facility for in-patient care.

