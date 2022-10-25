Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Ian’s damage to Florida agriculture as high as $1.8 billion

FILE - Fifth-generation farmer Roy Petteway looks at the damage to his citrus grove from the...
FILE - Fifth-generation farmer Roy Petteway looks at the damage to his citrus grove from the effects of Hurricane Ian on Oct. 12, 2022, in Zolfo Springs, Fla. A preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture says the Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state’s crops and agriculture infrastructure.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian caused as much as $1.8 billion in damages to Florida agriculture last month, state agriculture officials said.

The Category 4 storm caused between $1.1 billion and $1.8 billion in losses to the state’s crops and agriculture infrastructure when it tore through the peninsula after landing in southwest Florida, according to a preliminary estimate released Monday by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The agency’s estimate was in the same range as a University of Florida preliminary estimate released last week that put Florida’s agriculture loss as high as $1.5 billion.

Crop damage ranged from $686 million to $1.2 billion. The biggest losses came from citrus which had damages between $416 million and $675 million, the Department of Agriculture report said. The hurricane hit almost at the start of the citrus growing season in Florida, which produces about 60% of all the citrus consumed in the U.S.

Not only did citrus growers lose fruit that was blown off trees, but they now face the prospect of damaged trees from flooding. The loss could amount to as much as 11% of citrus trees, the report said. Even before the hurricane, Florida’s orange production was predicted to be down by almost a third this season because of the deadly citrus greening disease.

When it comes to non-citrus fruits and vegetables, Florida lost an estimated $153.7 million to $230.5 million, or around 10% to 15% of crops, just as the planting season was getting into full gear. Many fields lost plastic and drip-tape irrigation and other infrastructure, the report said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49...
Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Frank Nixon
Wanted man turns self in to LPD
Best friends Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin shared the same funeral service.
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck

Latest News

FILE: U.S. Sect. of Defense Ashton Carter, left, talks to General John Hyten, the incoming...
Report: Former Defense Secretary Ashton Carter dies
Five people were rescued after being trapped underground for more than 26 hours.
Five people rescued after being trapped in underground cavern
Neighbors react to the news that others residents were killed after a fire broke out in their...
Police: 6 who died in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot
Jeffrey Reed, who experienced persistent sinus infections and two bouts of pneumonia while...
Sleep apnea device recall drags on, stoking anger from users
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court rejects Brittney Griner’s appeal of prison sentence