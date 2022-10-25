Forrest County Sheriff’s Office to host 3rd annual ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ event

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its third annual “Shop with the Sheriff” event this holiday season.

The sheriff’s office is asking for donations from businesses and citizens to ensure that they can fulfill the wishes of Forrest County families in need.

The sheriff’s office established the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund with the Pinebelt Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) organization. Gifts are tax-deductible to the extent of current IRS regulations.

Donations can be made through the following methods:

For Cash or stock donations, please contact FCSO for more information and/or the appropriate individual to take the donation.

Checks should be made payable to Pinebelt Foundation with Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund in the memo line.

Online donations through PayPal can be made at www.pinebeltfoundation.org . Click “donate” and at the end, it will ask which fund and you will put Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund.

If you have any questions, please contact Cher Socha at 601-545-6198 or 540-419-6674.

