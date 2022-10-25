Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office to host 3rd annual ‘Shop with the Sheriff’ event

In 2021, the Forrest County Sheriff's Office hosted the event to give back to the community.
In 2021, the Forrest County Sheriff's Office hosted the event to give back to the community.(wdam)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is hosting its third annual “Shop with the Sheriff” event this holiday season.

The sheriff’s office is asking for donations from businesses and citizens to ensure that they can fulfill the wishes of Forrest County families in need.

The sheriff’s office established the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund with the Pinebelt Foundation, which is a 501(c)(3) organization. Gifts are tax-deductible to the extent of current IRS regulations.

Donations can be made through the following methods:

  • For Cash or stock donations, please contact FCSO for more information and/or the appropriate individual to take the donation.
  • Checks should be made payable to Pinebelt Foundation with Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund in the memo line.
  • Online donations through PayPal can be made at www.pinebeltfoundation.org. Click “donate” and at the end, it will ask which fund and you will put Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Benevolence Fund.

If you have any questions, please contact Cher Socha at 601-545-6198 or 540-419-6674.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49...
Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating
Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
Frank Nixon
Wanted man turns self in to LPD
Best friends Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin shared the same funeral service.
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck

Latest News

Petal Coleman Center holding its diaper distribution day
Petal Coleman Center to hold Diaper Distribution Day
The Petal Coleman Center is having its diaper distribution day on Tuesday for families needing...
Petal Coleman Center to hold Diaper Distribution Day
grant flyer
Sumrall receives Facade Improvement Grant to beautify Main Street
The dollar-for-dollar improvements will go toward exterior lighting, signage, display windows...
Sumrall receives Facade Improvement Grant to beautify Main Street