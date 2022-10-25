Win Stuff
10/25 Ryan’s “Slight Severe” Tuesday Morning Forecast

A cold front passing through brings a chance of strong storms this afternoon.
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

A cold front is approaching quickly this morning, which carries up to a “slight” risk of severe weather. Strong storms are looking much more likely to our northeast in Northwestern Alabama, but we’re close enough that it can’t be ruled out here. The setup we’re seeing lends itself to a “squall line” type storm, a narrow yet strong band of showers and thunderstorms. These tend to be fast-moving, primarily straight-line wind events. An embedded “spin up” tornado can’t be ruled out either, though that threat is near zero.

Timing:

Expect the leading edge of the squall-line to move through the Eastern third of the Pine Belt from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM.

It will pass through the Central Pine Belt/Hattiesburg Metropolitan area from 12:00 PM -2 PM.

It will enter the eastern third by 2 PM and be on its way out of the area by 4 PM.

Afterwards:

Skies will begin to open up again quickly, and by 5 PM we’ll get to see a bit of the sun before it sets. Cooler, drier air rushes in behind the front, dropping our overnight low from 72 this morning, to near 45 by tomorrow morning. The cooling continues into the afternoon as well, high only topping out near 73 under sunny skies on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

