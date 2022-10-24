Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49 just after 1 a.m.

The officers were informed that two individuals went to a local hospital seeking treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. Both individuals were treated for their injuries.

It was later learned the incident stemmed from an isolated argument that led to shots being fired outside the business.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.