Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49...
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49 Saturday around 1 a.m.(None)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to HPD, officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49 just after 1 a.m.

The officers were informed that two individuals went to a local hospital seeking treatment for apparent gunshot wounds. Both individuals were treated for their injuries.

It was later learned the incident stemmed from an isolated argument that led to shots being fired outside the business.

If you have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact HPD at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP(7867).

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Nixon
Police seeking wanted man in Laurel
College GameDay will be in Jackson Saturday when unbeaten Jackson State University hosts...
Premier college football pregame show headed to Jackson
Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration
University of Southern Mississippi pulls off improbable, 20-14, victory at Texas State...
USM pulls off last-second thriller to top Texas St.
Firefighters attack a house fire Sunday afternoon in Jones County.
Jones County home destroyed by fire

Latest News

Jones County had busy day fighting fires
Jones County had busy day fighting fires
Annual Spooky Hollow event at Lake Thoreau wrapped up this weekend.
Annual Spooky Hollow wraps up at Lake Thoreau
Proceeds will go back to Purvis Youth Sports and the Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi...
Purvis Youth Sports open registration for Gobble & Glow 5K
Stealing a catalytic converter could result in up to 10 years in prison.
Catalytic converters: Why they are stolen and can it be prevented?