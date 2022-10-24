Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

WATCH LIVE at 2pm: Advocates for Jaheim McMillan speak out on deadly Gulfport shooting investigation

By WLOX Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday afternoon, representatives from a number of national civil rights organizations including Black Lives Matter Mississippi will gather in front of the Gulfport Police Department to speak out about the officer involved shooting that left 15-year-old Jaheim McMillian dead.

Initial rally cries from the family and community leaders demanded the release of any video that showed the fatal shooting outside a Gulfport Family Dollar. Mississippi Public Safety Director Sean Tindell has promised to release the video, but only after the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s analysis is complete.

In the absence of video evidence to clarify the events leading up to McMillian’s death, rumors have spread across social media. The advocates holding Monday’s news conference say they’ve heard from people who say they were at the Family Dollar and saw the teen with his hands raised, complying with the commands of officers on the scene.

That’s not the scenario police have described.

Gulfport Police Chief Adam Cooper told reporters at an October 11th news conference, “One of the officers observed McMillan, who was armed. The officer gave orders to McMillan to stop and drop his weapon. McMillan did not comply. McMillan turned his body and weapon toward the officer. The officer fired at McMillan.”

WLOX News will air the news conference in its entirety on WLOX.com beginning at 2pm, and have detailed reports later today on WLOX News.

Organizers say speakers at the news conference will include “families from around the United States that have been impacted by police brutality” and other violence, including the families of Andrew Joseph III, Oscar Grant, Jacob Blake, Breonna Taylor, Jahmari Rice, Michael Brown, Emmett Till, and Ruben Debrosse.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Nixon
Police seeking wanted man in Laurel
Firefighters attack a house fire Sunday afternoon in Jones County.
Jones County home destroyed by fire
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49...
Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating
Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration
College GameDay will be in Jackson Saturday when unbeaten Jackson State University hosts...
Premier college football pregame show headed to Jackson

Latest News

Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
Jones College's Lardarius Webb Jr. is following in his father's footsteps.
‘Lil Webb’ coming up big for Jones College
On Thursday, July 14, FCSO deputies were attempting to serve a civil commitment writ at a...
AG’s office: Forrest Co. deputy ‘justified’ in July Palmers Crossing shooting
A steady stream of customers visited this Jackson, Miss., convenience store, in search of...
The Powerball jackpot is now $625 million