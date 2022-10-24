Win Stuff
Wanted man turns self in to LPD

Frank Nixon
Frank Nixon(Laurel Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A man wanted by the Laurel Police Department turned himself in on Monday.

According to LPD, 26-year-old Frank Nixon turned himself in at the police department Monday morning.

Nixon was wanted for one count of aggravated assault in relation to an incident reported on Saturday, Oct.15. The incident is believed to be a shooting that happened around South 16th Avenue in Laurel. No injuries were reported.

He is expected to have his initial appearance in Laurel Municipal Court on Monday afternoon.

Sgt. Carr is the lead investigator in this case.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

