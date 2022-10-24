Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Virginia State Police searching for man who escaped psychiatric hospital

Authorities are searching for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Virginia.
By NBC12 Newsroom and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - Virginia State Police are looking for a man who escaped a psychiatric hospital in Williamsburg, Virginia, early Monday morning.

Police believe 32-year-old Christopher Feagin – who also goes by Michael Lee Malone or Christopher Feagih – escaped Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg around 1:40 a.m. on Oct. 24.

He does not have a last known address but was arrested in August by Virginia Beach Police.

Officials say he also has ties to Lexington, S.C.

Feagin is a white male, described as 5′9,″ weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and many tattoos. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a gray shirt and a gray sweater.

Anyone with information on Feagin’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800.

Copyright 2022 WWBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel
Frank Nixon
Police seeking wanted man in Laurel
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the Dragon House Bar & Grill on U.S. Highway 49...
Weekend shooting at Dragon House Bar & Grill injures 2; HPD investigating
Firefighters attack a house fire Sunday afternoon in Jones County.
Jones County home destroyed by fire
Best friends Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin shared the same funeral service.
Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck

Latest News

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan appears on FOX News Channel's late-night talk show "Gutfeld!"...
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped
Record RSV cases come amid an early increase in seasonal flu activity.
What’s behind worrying RSV surge in US children’s hospitals?
FILE - A small group, including Stephanie Batchelor, left, sits on the steps of the Georgia...
Judge hears testimony in bid to strike Georgia abortion law