SeMRHI rolls out mobile clinic to reach underserved communities

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Access to healthcare may seem out of reach to some, but in the Pine Belt, the Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative (SeMRHI) is reaching underserved communities one unit at a time.

SeMRHI will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday morning to unveil its new mobile medical unit.

Dr. James Griffin, a family physician who has worked with people of all ages, said he believes this mobile clinic will help Pine Belt families tremendously.

“The population that we serve (is) undeserved,” said Griffin, who has been with the clinic since 2018. “We have people that have no insurance, are indigent or have problems with transportation.”

With 17 different clinics in eight different cities already, Griffin said this unit would help expand the initiative’s reach and create change.

Karl Eisenring, a SeMRHI patient for two years, said affordability, friendly staff and the clinic’s overall mission make a difference.

“It feels good to know I’ve got some of the best providers in the southeast,” said Eisenring. “I would love to see this place continue to grow, and I think with this mobile unit that they’ve gotten, it’s really going to help it grow with all of the stuff that it offers.”

Griffin said patients could expect the mobile unit to roll out to different parts of the Pine Belt within the next few weeks.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the Hattiesburg Family Center.

