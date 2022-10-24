Purvis Youth Sports open registration for Gobble & Glow 5K

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Lace up those running shoes!

Purvis Youth Sports has opened registration for its Gobble & Glow 5K taking place on Nov. 11.

The organization will be partnering with VFW Post 3955 and American Legion Post 103 for the event.

This is the booster club’s version of a ‘Turkey Trot,’ but also will display glowing T-shirts and wristbands for a luminary, honoring veterans.

“We decided that we wanted to not only honor and recognize our military through our luminary sales and recognition after the run, but we wanted to make part of those proceeds available to go back into our community again,” PYS Booster Club member Katie Martin.

“For those that have served our country so honorably, they need that extra support.”

A part of the proceeds will go towards Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi, while the remaining proceeds go back into Purvis Youth Sports to help with upkeep and league fees.

Anyone who registers prior to Wednesday, Oct. 26, will receive a free T-shirt for the race.

If interested, registration can be found by clicking here or by emailing pysboosterclub@gmail.com

