The Powerball jackpot is now $625 million
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you are feeling lucky today, the Powerball jackpot has jumped again.
In anticipation of tonight’s Powerball® drawing, the Powerball group has increased the jackpot to an estimated $625 million.
The estimated cash value for the drawing is $299.8 million.
This will be the 35th drawing in the current jackpot run and the second time the jackpot has surpassed half-billion dollars this year.
This is the 8th-highest Powerball jackpot.
The Mega millions® jackpot is an estimated $45 million for Tuesday, Oct. 25, with an estimated cash value of $21.4 million.
The jackpot for the Tuesday drawing of Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $95,000.
