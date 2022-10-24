Win Stuff
MBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Senatobia

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting in Senatobia
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving the Senatobia Police Department.

The MIssissippi Department of Public Safety made the announcement in a two=paragraph release Sunday night

The incident took place about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 near Gilmore Street in Senatobia, Miss.

The release added that the MBI was currently assessing the critical incident and gathering evidence.

Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office, the release said.

