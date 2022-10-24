‘Lil Webb’ coming up big for Jones College

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Even though Lardarius Webb Jr. is just 5 feet, 10 inches tall, he tends to stand out on the football field.

“Lil’ Webb’s a playmaker,” said Jones College head coach Steve Buckley. “We call him Lil’ Webb because we had LaDamian last year and he was big Webb and he’s Lil’ Webb. It’s L-I-L it’s not L-I-T-T-L-E. He doesn’t like that.”

Webb Jr.’s been hearing about his size just about all his life, but.plays much larger than his 5-10, 170-pound frame – no different than the way his pops used to play.

Lardarius Webb Sr. spent nine seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, winning Super Bowl XLVII.

His football journey began at Southern Miss, where future Jones College defensive coordinator Lytrel Pollard was just getting his feet wet in coaching.

”[Webb Jr.’s] dad, he’s one of those guys that wasn’t really big when he first got to us at Southern Miss but you weren’t going to tell him he wasn’t very big,” Pollard said. “And Webb’s the same way. He’s 170 pounds but he thinks he’s 200 pounds and when the ball’s in the air, he wants it.”

Webb Sr. said he sees himself when he watches his son play.

”When he has the ball, he runs like me, he shakes like me,” Webb Sr. said. “It makes me really just say genes. DNA is real.”

Much like his dad played, Webb Jr. can make the big plays gigantic.

He leads the NJCAA with five interceptions and leads the Bobcats with five pass break-ups.

When given the opportunity, he flashes that patented Webb speed on special teams – and he thinks he’s got dad beat.

”He don’t want to race me because he says he’s getting old, his legs getting old, “Webb Jr. said. “So, I guess that’s an excuse that he can make up. But he knows who’s faster.”

The elder Webb can only shake his head.

”I mean, I’m 37 now,” Webb Sr. said. “I’m going to blame it on my age.

“But then he has me as a trainer, so that’s the advantage. I didn’t have me as a trainer.”

Webb Jr. said father and son may not get after each other on any field, but relish taking each other’s measure off it.

”We always be joking around the house, comparing each other, who better when he was 18 and all this,” Webb Jr. said. “But at the end of the day, he’s always going to be big dog.”

Webb Jr.’s visits to the Ravens facility as a youngster cemented his love for the game. He follows in dad’s footsteps, but wants to chart his own path.

”He’s like my Mr. Miyagi,” Webb Jr. said. “He makes sure even if it’s perfect, he always critique it. He don’t want me to send him good plays, he wants me to send him bad plays so he can critique it and see how I can do better.”

Webb Sr. said he has seen his son put the time in to improve.

”I seen how hard he wanted it, how much he wanted it and how much he dedicated his summer to getting better,” Webb Sr. said. “That’s what I’m proud of, that he wants it for himself.”

Webb Jr. said he knows what course he wants to follow, and it’s the one that his father already blazed.

”My dad’s like my hero,” Webb Jr. said. “I look up to my dad. I want to be like my dad. He knows the path that I’m trying to get to.”

Webb Jr. is in it for the long haul.

After his scholarship from Nebraska was pulled coming out of Jackson Academy, Webb Jr. signed with Jones College.

Now he has 15 Division I offers and counting.

“He’s one of my favorite players because I can coach him hard,” Pollard said. “I get on to him and he don’t let that bother him.

“One thing you can’t measure when you’re recruiting a kid and that’s his heart. His heart is seven feet tall.”

