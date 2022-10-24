Laurel Sertoma Club holds 7th annual golf tourney

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Sertoma Club of Laurel recently raised nearly $30,000 at its seventh annual golf tournament, aiming to raise money for the Laurel community.

The club focuses on the needs of the Laurel community through different acts of service, but usually aims to help with technology and communication devices to help children who are impacted or at risk of hearing loss.

“Sertoma helps primarily kids with speech, language, and hearing difficulties,” said Jamie Ford, Jones County Schools speech pathologist. “We have a lot of children, and I know they’ve donated to our district to provide an FM Loop in our auditorium at the high schools, so that the people with hearing aids can Bluetooth directly into what’s being said.”

