A Few Strong Storms are possible for your Tuesday.

The weather will be warm this evening as temperatures will cool down into the mid 70s under partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will be near 70°.

We could see a few strong storms tomorrow. A line of storms will move through the area between 10am – 3pm. Models show the line possibly being strong enough to bring us gusty winds. I can not rule out a brief spin-up tornado, but the overall tornado threat is very low. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and cooler with highs only in the low to mid 70s.

Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Another cold front will move in on Saturday. This will give us another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Halloween is looking dry as of now. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s

