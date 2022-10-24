Catalytic converters: Why they are stolen and can it be prevented?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Ladies and gentlemen, start your engines.

But first, check under the vehicle.

Catalytic converters, the mechanism on a car that converts exhaust into less harmful toxins, are a hot target for thieves, according to Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles.

“They’re a hot item because they sell on the street for a pretty good price,” said Nobles.

Also, it reportedly does not take long to get one off of a vehicle.

“They crawl under there, take a hacksaw or whatever and they have it sawed off in two minutes and they’re gone,” said Nobles.

Over the last few months, Nobles claims to have seen less reports of stolen converters, but he knows that can change quick.

Back in July, Mississippi lawmakers approved a bill to deter catalytic converter theft. This bill requires a seller converter to present their I.D. to a buyer, as well as the VIN number of the vehicle it came off of.

According to the new law, the buyer must purchase the part with a check, leaving a paper trail.

“It comes in spurts,” Nobles said. “So far, we’ve been fortunate here in the last few months. I’m hoping some of these laws that are in effect now will deter some of these and stop them from it.”

For protecting a vehicle, there is not much that can be done. If there is not a well lit parking lot or a safe, secluded place for a vehicle, your car could be next.

“There’s really no sure way, unless you got a carport garage you can put it in and lock it in,” said Nobles. “If it’s out and open, you can be subject to someone stealing your catalytic converter, no matter where you are at.”

Catalytic converter theft can lead to a grand larceny charge, which is punishable by up to ten years in prison in Mississippi.

