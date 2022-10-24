Win Stuff
Annual Spooky Hollow wraps up at Lake Thoreau

By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:34 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAZTTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past eight autumns,, the University of Southern Mississippi has staged a Halloween drive-thru event at Lake Thoreau Environmental Center.

Spooky Hollow is a drive-thru Halloween trail that we designed specifically for kids,” said event organizer Mike Davis. “It’s idea is that it’s spooky hollow not scary hollow.”

While imagained for kids, Davis said that the event reaches all ages, bringing in about 1,000 visitors.

“Anywhere from toddlers to older people that are now using Spooky Hollow as a date night,” Davis said. So, for us, it’s just a way to interact with them out here in nature.”

Spooky Hollow changes its theme every year.

This year it chose to focus on family traditions, with some scenes featuring inflatables from classic movies and others of pumpkins.

“Watching the kids get so excited, they lean out the window and they’re pointing and get all pumped about it,” said student worker Kyle Faulkner. “They love to talk about the costumes and they want to talk to you about their costumes and they get so excited about it.”

This weekend wrapped up the eighth annual Spooky Hollow event.

