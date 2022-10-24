AG’s office: Forrest Co. deputy ‘justified’ in July Palmers Crossing shooting

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Office of the Attorney General has determined that a Forrest County Sheriff’s Office deputy was justified in an officer-involved shooting earlier this year.

A statement was released Monday by the Office of the Attorney General Monday about what the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation found in its investigation into the incident:

The Office of the Attorney General has completed its review into a July 14, 2022, incident involving an officer-involved shooting in Forrest County, and found the use of force by a Forrest County Sheriff’s Deputy was justified. Pursuant to Section 45-1-6 of the Mississippi Code, the review followed an investigation by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

On Thursday, July 14, FCSO deputies attempted to serve a civil commitment writ to a man at a residence on South Chancellor Street in the Palmers Crossing community. According to the sheriff’s office, he aggressively approached one of the deputies.

The victim, 45-year-old Corey Maurice Hughes, of Hattiesburg, was then shot in the torso by a deputy after another deputy suffered a head injury from an object Hughes had possession of.

A funeral service for Corey Maurice Hughes was held Saturday at Earl Travillion Attendance Center. (WDAM)

According to a witness account, Hughes was mentally handicapped and was supposed to be transported to a local psychiatric facility for in-patient care.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation responded to the incident and has been leading the investigation into the shooting. The FCSO deputy involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave at the time but has since returned to duty.

The sheriff’s office issued a statement in regard to MBI’s investigation into the shooting after many questions and concerns from the public started to circulate following the incident:

First, our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected by this tragic event.

Secondly, we understand the public’s request and need for more information in this case and a hallmark of this administration is to be as transparent as possible in the process of our release of information to the public. We do not, however, want to put out any information that may be contradictory or that may complicate fact-finding on the part of the MBI. Our goal is to ensure that the MBI is able to conduct a proper non-prejudicial and unbiased investigation without potential misinformation making their investigatory process more difficult, and to that end are asking for the public’s continued patience in this process.

We reiterate, per state law, MBI is the lead investigatory agency in this incident and as there is still a fluid investigation being conducted on their part, the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is not in a position to have access to all of the facts and their findings in this case at this time. Upon the release of the MBI’s investigative findings we will then be able to release additional information.

Members of the Palmers Crossing Community Action and the Forrest County branch of the NAACP team spoke about their concerns and opinions about the shooting in a press conference just a few days after the incident at the Forrest County Chancery Court.

Community action team executive director, Rev. Nathan Jordan, and other members attended a Forrest County Board of Supervisors meeting to request funding for Crisis Intervention Team training for the sheriff’s office in order to not incidents like what happened on July 14 happen again.

Along with the request for CIT training, FCSO was starting to get questioned on the topic of police body cameras after it was found that the four deputies at the scene of the incident did not have any.

Forrest County Sheriff Charlie Sims confirmed that the sheriff’s office ordered body cameras in July before the incident happened, stating that all the other equipment that was ordered was delivered, but the body cameras did not arrive at that time.

“The body cams have been ordered,” said Sims. “We are waiting to receive those; we already have our policies and procedures in place. We have done some preliminary work in regard to training on the body cameras and how we will access the information, how we classify it, retention issues and those things.”

Sims said 60 body cameras were ordered for deputies and correctional officers in the department.

