Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

6 taken to hospital after shooting at St. Louis high school, police say

FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in...
FILE PHOTO - A shooting happened Monday at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis.(Gray News, file)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Six people were taken to a hospital after a shooting Monday at a high school in the South City area of St. Louis, police said.

The shooting happened at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School.

Police said a suspect is in custody and six people, including the suspect, were taken to the hospital. Their injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to shrapnel injuries and a report of a cardiac arrest.

It was not disclosed if the injured were students or staff at the school.

St. Louis Public Schools said on Twitter that the shooter was “quickly stopped” by police inside the school.

Students were being evacuated and taken to safe and secure sites, the district tweeted.

The St. Louis Police Department asked the public to avoid the area until further notice. Several blocks in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frank Nixon
Police seeking wanted man in Laurel
College GameDay will be in Jackson Saturday when unbeaten Jackson State University hosts...
Premier college football pregame show headed to Jackson
Fans celebrate after they came onto the field after LSU defeated Mississippi in an NCAA college...
SEC fines LSU $250,000 for post game celebration
University of Southern Mississippi pulls off improbable, 20-14, victory at Texas State...
USM pulls off last-second thriller to top Texas St.
Firefighters attack a house fire Sunday afternoon in Jones County.
Jones County home destroyed by fire

Latest News

Frank Nixon
Wanted man turns self in to LPD
Conservative Party leadership candidate Rishi Sunak leaves his home in London on Monday. The...
Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s next prime minister
FILE - Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega speaks during the inauguration ceremony of a highway...
AP: Biden administration targets Nicaraguan gold in new move against Ortega
The world's longest suspension bridge is now open