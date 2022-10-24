2022 MS Steel Challenge held in Hub City

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Ready, aim, fire!

Brothers-N-Arms and BNA Steel Shooters partnered to host the 2022 Mississippi Steel Challenge Championship in Hattiesburg.

People from all over the United States were in the Pine Belt this weekend as the three-day event ended with a bang.

Awards and prizes were presented to participants after the final shooting stages.

Vance Williamson is a three-times world record holder and co-founder of the Team Match Tracker app which allows shooters to see where they stand during matches.

“Steel Challenge is a family-oriented sport that consists of eight stages and these stages are standardized across the county,” said Williamson. “We have people coming in as far as Michigan, Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, Texas. I mean it’s quite a draw.”

Annette Aysen said it’s not a sport just for men. She is a range officer and has been a part of the sport for 45 years.

“When I met my husband, I had never touched a gun before that,” said Aysen. “It was something I did to do with him but I could be efficient at it, at which I was, so I was very excited.”

Aysen said it can be scary if you’re not familiar with the sport but once you learn the proper safety and gun handling techniques, it becomes easier.

Too boot, with local businesses such as Brothers-N-Arms teaming up with others, it provides a sense of unity.

“We have new shooters who really don’t do a lot of shooting, so this is a community that lets people who are interested in the shooting sport get involved and be mentored by more experienced people,” Brothers-N-Arms co-owner Joseph Green said.

Part of the proceeds from the event will benefit Troop 321 of the Boy Scouts of America.

