2 killed, 1 injured in Monday shooting in Laurel

Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a...
Officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Lopers Laundry on a shooting complaint at approximately 12:05 p.m.(WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday in Laurel.

According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to the 1300 block of West 10th Street in front of Loper’s Laundry on a shooting complaint at around 12:05 p.m.

On the scene, officers located two victims in a vehicle. These victims were pronounced dead at that location, according to LPD.

A third victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and has been transported by EMServe Ambulance Service to South Central Regional Medical Center for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

The victims’ names are being withheld at this time.

A suspect is described as a man in his 20′s wearing a red shirt and black pants who ran from the scene.

Laurel High School was advised to take appropriate security measures.

The police said this investigation is in the very early stages and is ongoing. LPD asks anyone who lives in the area that may have information relevant to this incident to contact them.

Capt. Michael Reaves with LPD is in charge of the case.

Anyone with information about criminal activity can contact LPD at 601-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

