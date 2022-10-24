10/24 Ryan’s “Much Warmer” Monday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

After a taste of winter last week, we’ll start off this one much more summer-like with highs in the 80s and rapidly warming lows. This is all happening ahead of a front that brings us a nice mid-week cool down, and our first potential round of severe weather of the fall season. It isn’t a high chance, only up to level 2 of 5 right now, and we’ll see if it increases as the front continues to develop. It’s looking like more of a wind event than anything else, but there is around a 5% chance we could see a tornado. To be clear, tornadoes are not expected, but they cannot be ruled out. We’ll see this front move in overnight, bringing our biggest risks in through lunchtime and into the early afternoon. Before and after that we could see a few showers, but this isn’t looking like much of a rain event. Today’s high climbs to near 82 with a low near 70 overnight and the potential for early morning fog.

We’ll clear quickly on the back end of Tuesday, ushering in a few sunny, cooler, and drier days. By Friday the clouds begin to gather again, ahead of our next front on Saturday. This one isn’t likely to bring the same threat of severe weather, but it will bring our first decent chance of rainfall in a while.

