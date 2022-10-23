Win Stuff
WDAM-7 goes ghost hunting!

Do spirits walk the halls of the Mary C. O’Keefe Center?
Halloween is a week away, and we have a ghost story to tell.
Halloween is a week away, and we have a ghost story to tell.(WDAM)
By Xaniel Steele
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 6:46 PM CDT
Ocean Springs, Miss. (WDAM) - Halloween is a week away, and we have a ghost story to tell.

The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center lives in the heart of downtown Ocean Springs. By day, it’s a nice museum, dedicated to the arts of the Coast. But by night, it tells a different story.

“The Mary O’Keefe Cultural Center has a long history with some interesting stories,” says Raven Busch of Shadowz Paranormal Investigations. “So, we’re going to prove or disprove some of those tonight.”

WDAM-7 teamed up with Shadowz Paranormal Investigations, a ghost research group that works in Mississippi and Tennessee. With their help, we’ll be attempting to communicate with the spirits of the center.

The excursion started at 7:00pm, in the kitchen. We set up the area as our own master control center. We set up cameras set up and laid out sweets for the spirits. According to folklore, the sugary treats can attract passing spirits to the area.

From the get-go—things were already getting weird. Recorders and cameras were set up all around the building. Afterwards, we used what’s known as a spirit box to try to communicate to any ghosts passing by. One of our teammates will be listening to a radio on a flickering AM station, completely deprived of senses. If she hears a word, she says it out loud—that’s our opportunity to strike up a conversation.

We made contact almost immediately: an alleged spirit introducing itself as Alex.

After our introduction—things only got weirder. We ventured back into the room with dowsing rods—two sticks that allow us to ask yes or no questions.

We found out about a series of numbered books in the room. Alex directed us to book seven, the only one that wasn’t on the shelf. Upon further questioning, we found out that somebody took the book, and that Alex wanted us to retrieve it for him.

Unfortunately—that’s something we can’t do for him.

The rest of the night went in a similar flavor. But luckily—we managed to make it through the night without any scares.

After more research a few days later, we learned of A.G. Foster, a window cleaner who fell off the second floor of the center and died. Currently, Shadowz is working with historians to see if his first name was Alex or not.

