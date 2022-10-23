Rain expected to visit Pine Belt next week

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A good Sunday evening, everyone!

Expect partly cloudy skies Sunday night in the Pine Belt with low temperatures in the mid-50s. We could have some patchy fog as well.

On Monday, look for partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the mid-to-upper-60s.

By Tuesday, we have a good chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong to severe. Highs will be around 80 and lows will be in the upper-40s.

Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the upper-40s.

More rain is expected on Friday and Saturday.

