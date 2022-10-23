Win Stuff
Premier college football pregame show headed to Jackson

College GameDay will be in Jackson Saturday when unbeaten Jackson State University hosts long-time rival Southern University.(jsums.edu)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - ESPN’s signature college football pregame show is headed for “Prime Time” Saturday.

College GameDay announced Sunday that it will travel to Mississippi for the “BoomBox Classic” between long-time rivals Jackson State University and Southern University.

The undefeated Tigers (7-0) will host the Jaguars (5-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

College GameDay will air live from Jackson from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Saturday,.

The Southwestern Athletic Council foes have met one another annually since 1958.

Southern leads the series 35-30, though JSU snapped an eight-game losing streak by rallying for a 21-17 win in 2021.

JSU has flexed its muscles with Coach Deion “Prime Time” Sanders at the helm.

The National Football League Hall of Famer has led the Tigers to seven consecutive victories to open the 2022 season, including Saturday’s 22-14 win over Campbell University.

Southern started the season 1-2 but has logged four consecutive wins, including Saturday’s 51–7 thrashing of Virginia University.

