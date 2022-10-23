Pearl River CC clinches winning football season

SUMMIT, Miss. (WDAM) - In a back-and-forth football game that went down to the wire Saturday evening, Pearl River Community College secured a 31-21 come-from-behind victory over Southwest Mississippi Community College.

With the victory, the Wildcats (5-3, 3-2 Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference/South Division)clinched their first winning season since 2017.

“I don’t care if every win is ugly, winning in this league is exhausting,” PRCC coach Seth Smith said. “I’m super proud of the kids and how hard they played.

“You don’t win this game if they don’t fight. That’s why we won. I’m so grateful and so thankful for this win.”

With the victory, Pearl River remains in the hunt for a playoff appearance.

The Wildcats need one more victory as well as a Mississippi Gulf Coast

How it happened

Pearl River received the opening kickoff and quickly drove down the field to get into the end zone.

Quarterback Lawson Pratt found Antonio Gayden sprinting across the middle for a big pass pickup of 32 yards. The Wildcats worked down to the Southwest 13-yard line and on the next play, Pratt connected with Marquis McCoy for the touchdown.

After a good kickoff return by the Bears, SMCC (2-6, 1-5) needed just five plays to get into the end zone and even the score 7-7.

The teams traded punts for much of the rest of the first half before the Wildcats used a 10-play, 70-yard drive to take a 14-7 lead just 20 seconds before halftime.

Pratt’s 21-yard pass to Christopher Holifield sparked the drive, and Pratt finished it with his second TD pass of the game, ths one to Gayden.

Southwest evened the score early n the third quarter on a 59-yard touchdown pass before Michael Owen (Oak Grove High School) drilled a 26-yard field goal to put the Wildcats back ahead, 17-14.

Southwest turned in a four-play, 99-yard scoring drive early in the fourth quarter, but PRCC answered.

Pratt connected with Qavonte Swanigan (West Marion High School) on a 57-yard screen play, and Nick Milsap (Oak Grove HS) put the finishing touches on the drive on a 3-yard run to give PRCC a 24-21 lead.

Caleb Williams ended the next two possessions by the Bears with interceptions, returning the second one 20 yards for the game’s final points.

“Caleb Williams is just a dog,” said PRCC teammate Elijah Jenkins (Picayune). “You practice how you play. If you only saw the way that this guy practices, you’d expect this every time.

“I’m really proud of him and my guys overall.”

Leading the way

Pratt had his best performance of the season, completing 19-of-29 passes for 226 yards and two touchdowns.

Holifield Jr. had seven catches for 43 yards, while Gayden led the team with six receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.

Milsap carried the ball 29 times for 101 yards and a score. It was his second, consecutive 100-yard performance.

Defensively, Williams collected seven tackles, including a tackle for loss, to go with his two interceptions.

Eli Hackbarth made five tackles.

Next up

PRCC wraps up the regular season by hosting East Central Community College at 7 p.m. Thursday.

