Mix of weather looms for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A good Saturday evening, everyone!

Look for mostly cloudy skies in the Pine Belt over Saturday night, with low temperatures in the mid-50s.

For Sunday, we have sunny skies in the forecast with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the upper-50s.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Monday, with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the mid-60s.

On Tuesday, look for a good chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. The chance for rain is 60 percent.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday, with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the upper-40s by Thursday morning.

Look for a 30 percent chance chance of showers on Friday, with highs in the upper-70s and lows in the lower-50s.

