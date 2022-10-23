Laurel Main Street celebrates construction completion with block party

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - After more than a year of work and setbacks, Saturday was a day of celebration!

Laurel Main Street held a community block party along Central Avenue to celebrate the completion of construction of a roundabout.

“I know it feels great for the merchants, because they have put up with us for well over a year,” said Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee.

During the construction, many businesses near the work site noticed a lack of customers.

“You can’t tell if you’re open or not, because we have bulldozers and backhoes parked up here,” said Philip Thrower, co-owner of Two a Tee.

To entice returning customers and new faces, many of the businesses along Central Avenue offered deals and specials, bringing in more traffic.

“You can see how it turned out and how everyone’s businesses are going to benefit from this,” said Thrower.

With the open roads in downtown Laurel, local businesses are expecting to see more shoppers than they have in quite some time.

“We are thrilled with the process and really thrilled that it’s finally over with.,” said Thrower.

The city of Laurel will also be opening up the roundabout at the crossroads of Central Avenue and Leontyne Price Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

