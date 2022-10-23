Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hub City’s ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ raises more than $40K

The third of five walks in Mississippi to combat Alzheimer's took place Saturday
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Nearly 300 people walked across the University of Southern Mississippi campus Saturday morning to help fight Alzheimer’s disease.

A “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” began and ended at Spirit Park.

It was hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association and was the third in a series of five walks scheduled across Mississippi this Fall.

‘The event raised more than $40,000 for research, advocacy and education.

“What people don’t realize is that Alzheimer’s kills more people than breast cancer and prostate cancer combined every year, so this is really important and Mississippi is number two across the country in deaths from Alzheimer’s,” said Teri Roddy, the Mississippi walk manager for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Walks have already taken place in Tupelo and Biloxi.

Another walk is set for next Saturday in Jackson, and on Nov. 19, the last walk will be held in Laurel.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
South Jones football coach Todd Breland confirmed late Friday afternoon that one of his players...
2 teens injured, 1 seriously, in single-vehicle accident
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Hattiesburg police respond to Friday night shooting, 1 injured
Frank Nixon
Police seeking wanted man in Laurel
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident

Latest News

Student volunteers paint over graffiti at a downtown parking garage as part of "Make a...
Hattiesburg volunteers ‘Make a Difference’ with community projects
The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel
The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel
Hattiesburg will host "Make a Difference Day" on Oct. 22, from 8 a.m.-12 p.m.
Hattiesburg prepares for 5th ‘Make a Difference Day’
Construction is finally over in downtown Laurel, and the city has big plans to celebrate this...
Residents celebrate construction completion with Laurel Block Party