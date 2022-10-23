Win Stuff
Hattiesburg volunteers ‘Make a Difference’ with community projects

Folks did make a difference on 'Make a Difference Day.'
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many Hattiesburg residents took advantage of great weather to help beautify their city Saturday.

More than a dozen teams of volunteers fanned out across the Hub City to pick up trash or work on other community projects as part of “Make a Difference Day.”

One team picked up litter at Hattiesburg High School.

Another painted over some graffiti at a downtown parking garage.

“It’s really helpful for the community, because there are some people out here that don’t understand God’s creation,” said Landon Files, a sophomore at Hattiesburg High School who was part of the team that picked up trash around Hattiesburg High.

More than 150 people signed up for community projects.

“I think it’s really important, the community that you live in, to make it pretty,” said Marion Reese, a junior at Sacred Heart Catholic High School who was part of the team that painted over the graffiti at the parking garage. “You’re a part of that community and it’s something really special to kind of make it your own.”

It was the fifth year for the Hub City’s participation in “Make a Difference Day.”

