Families say final goodbyes to East Central High teens killed in Hwy 613 wreck

Best friends Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin shared the same funeral service.
By Leslie Rojas
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members of the two East Central High School teens killed in a car accident last week laid them to rest.

The funeral service for Chloe Taylor and Baleigh Bowlin took place at Caswell Springs United Methodist Church. The church was packed with people and inside the building was several flower arrangements.

According to Baleigh’s younger sister Emma Bowlin, it was very hard for the family when they received the news of the accident.

“The night that I actually figured out, it was very hard on us,” Emma said.

The 16-year-olds were driving back from Homecoming when they crashed along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley. They were found early Sunday morning.

Chloe’s homecoming date was longtime friend Caleb Fore. He was one of the last people who saw both of them before the deadly accident.

“It hit different probably than anyone else because I was so close to them. I remember driving to their spot. We got candles, went to school and I couldn’t deal with it,” Fore said.

Emma said the best friends were inseparable, and she will always remember her big sister for being funny and having a contagious personality.

