ESPN’s College GameDay is coming to Jackson State

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2013, file photo, ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso, center, talks to mascots from the Washington Huskies and the Oregon Ducks as he makes his prediction of an Oregon win over Washington in an NCAA college football game during College GameDay's broadcast from Red Square on the University of Washington campus in Seattle. At left is co-host Chris Fowler, and at right is co-host Kirk Herbstreit. ESPN’s “College GameDay” will broadcast from Times Square on Sept. 23, the first time the popular pregame road show travels to New York City. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - ESPN’s College GameDay announced they will be coming to Jackson State for the first time.

JSU will host Southern at 1 p.m. but the famous broadcast will start from 8-11 a.m.

Jackson State is 7-0 and is leading their best start in program history since 1983.

There are no current updates on where the crew will set up at but we will update the article when notified.

