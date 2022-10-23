Win Stuff
Covington Sheriff’s Dept. holding ‘Pack a Patrol Car’ toy drive

Toy drive underway in Covington County.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Christmas spirit is already in full swing at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department.

That agency has announced its third annual “Pack a Patrol Car” toy drive.

To participate, buy one or more unwrapped gifts for children up to 12 years of age, or gift cards for kids 13 and older.

Make your donations at the Covington County Sheriff’s Department, or beginning next week, at Dollar General or Family Dollar stores across Covington County.

Gifts will be wrapped by the Covington County Sheriff’s Department and distributed to children in need at schools across the county before Christmas.

“We get the school counselors to give us up to four children (at each school) that are needy, that may need presents, that may not have an opportunity to have Christmas,” Covington County Sheriff Darrell Perkins said.

“Maybe the day before school lets out, we’ll have them and their parents come to the school and take the presents and they can open them up during Christmastime.”

The toy drive will last until Monday, Dec. 5.

