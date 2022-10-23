2 Perry Central students selected for state council

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Perry Central High School students will represent the Pine Belt in Jackson.

Seniors Tavell Whitfield Jr. and Gabby King were selected to be a part of the state superintendent’s Student Advisory Council.

This council is comprised of 115 students from across the state who swap views on educational opportunities and legislative policies affecting students.

“Being the first on the state student council is pretty big for me,” Whitfield Jr. said, " and I know that it’s only going to open larger and bigger opportunities in our near future,”

Whitfield Jr. and King represent the first students from PCHS on the advisory council in school history.

King said it will not stop with them.

“We’ll be able to help recruit other Perry Central students into the superintendent’s cabinet now that we know what it’s about, and we are out there,” King said.

The pair will serve two-year terms.

