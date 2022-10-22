USM holds 13-7 halftime lead at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas (WDAM) - A pair of Briggs Bourgeois’ field goals and a 2-yard touchdown run by Janari Dean have the University of Southern Mississippi football team up, 13-7, at halftime at Texas State University Saturday.

Bourgeois hit a 33-yard field goal for the only score in the first quarter, then added a 40-yard field goal on first half’s final play.

Dean’s scoring run came in the second quarter and gave USM a 10-0 lead at the time.

Texas State cut the lead to 10-7 with its lone score of the first half, a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Layne Hatcher to Javen Banks.

