Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USM holds 13-7 halftime lead at Texas State

The University of Southern MIssissippi football team holds a 13-7 halftime lead at Texas State...
The University of Southern MIssissippi football team holds a 13-7 halftime lead at Texas State University Saturday afternoon in San Marcos, Texas.(WAFB)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN MARCOS, Texas (WDAM) - A pair of Briggs Bourgeois’ field goals and a 2-yard touchdown run by Janari Dean have the University of Southern Mississippi football team up, 13-7, at halftime at Texas State University Saturday.

Bourgeois hit a 33-yard field goal for the only score in the first quarter, then added a 40-yard field goal on first half’s final play.

Dean’s scoring run came in the second quarter and gave USM a 10-0 lead at the time.

Texas State cut the lead to 10-7 with its lone score of the first half, a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Layne Hatcher to Javen Banks.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of 15-year-old daughter
Mother warns parents of online game that led to the death of her 15-year-old daughter
South Jones football coach Todd Breland confirmed late Friday afternoon that one of his players...
2 teens injured, 1 seriously, in single-vehicle accident
Frank Nixon
Police seeking wanted man in Laurel
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Hattiesburg police respond to Friday night shooting, 1 injured
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident
Baby burned by scalding water at Mississippi daycare; appears to be accident

Latest News

Jones County VFDs took on a trio of brush fires in a two-hour span Saturday.
Jones County VFDs handle 3 Saturday brush fires
Laurel Golden Tornadoes
Gametime! - Week 9
Laurel Golden Tornadoes
Gametime! - Week 9
The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel
The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel