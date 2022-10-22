Unbeaten Jackson State holds off Campbell, 22-14
Published: Oct. 22, 2022
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jackson State University made Homecoming 2022 a happy memory for Tiger football fans.
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw for 233 yards and a touchdowns as unbeaten JSU held off Campbell University, 22-14, Saturday at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Tigers (7-0) saw running backs J.D. Martin and Sy’veon Wilkerson combine to rush for for 172 yards against the Fighting Camels (4-3).
