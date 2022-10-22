Win Stuff
The South Mississippi fair is in town for Laurel

THIS YEAR, THE FAIR WILL BRING IN A BIG ATTRACTION- THE MUSICAL GROUP, CHAPEL HEART, WILL PERFORM TUESDAY NIGHT.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The fair can mean a fun night out with friends and family, but to Laurel residents, it means a continued tradition after the COVID pandemic.

“With Covid, we didn’t, weren’t able to go, and so this year we’re excited,” said Tasha Lindsey. “The fair, it brings everybody together. You don’t look at the color. It’s all of us and with one.”

While many people love the rides, Jessie Lynch said she also loves the food and quality time the fair brings each year.

“I love the funnel cakes, the apples,” said Lynch. “With the kids up there having fun with their parents, and they are walking around. And me myself, I love to get on the rides.”

The fair will also bring in a big attraction this year - the musical group, Chapel Heart, will perform Tuesday night.

“My wife is over-excited about Chapel Heart coming,” said Ron Swindall. “When we were watching them on TV, and they did as well as they did and won the thing, she said we have to go see them in concert, and they are coming to Laurel, Mississippi, and we are excited about that.”

The fair will run until Oct. 29.

